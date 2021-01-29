No. CV 2021 000452
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 000452
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Edith Colleen Gallegos
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Edith Colleen Gallegos, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Edith Colleen Gallegos
Proposed Name
Colleen Edith Gallegos
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 4th day of March 2021, at the hour of 1:20 pm,
TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 ACCESS CODE 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Edith Colleen Gallegos
Edith Colleen Gallegos
HCS Pub. January 29, February 5, 2021