No. CV 2021 00151
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 00151
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Patsy Felicidad Ponce Solano
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Paulina Rivera,
Javier Daniel Arvizo Ponce
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Patsy Felicidad Ponce Solano, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Patsy Felicidad Ponce Solano
Paulina Rivera
Javier Daniel Arvizo Ponce
Proposed Name
Daniela Solano
Paulina Solano
Javier Daniel Arvizo Solano
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 10th day of March 2021, at the hour of 11:30 am,
Hearing will be telephonic
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Patsy Ponce Solano
Patsy Ponce Solano
HCS Pub. January 15, 22, 2021