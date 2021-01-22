No. CV 2021 00160
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 00160
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Crystal Esidro
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Crystal Esidro, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Crystal Esidro
Proposed Name Crystal Moya
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 3rd day of March 2021, at the hour of 2:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
Crystal Esidro
HCS Pub. January 22, 29, 2021