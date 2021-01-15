NO. D-202-CV-2020-06409
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
NO. D-202-CV-2020-06409
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
PAUL LUCERO,
FOR CHANGE OF NAME.
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that PAUL LUCERO, resident of City of Albuquerque, County of
Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, has filed his Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name as follows:
Current Name:
Paul Lucero
Proposed Name:
Billy Paul Lucero
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Judge Benjamin Chavez, District Court Judge, on March 3, 2021 at 2:15 p.m. at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully Submitted,
BUDAGHER & TANN
BY: /s/ John A. Budagher III
John A. Budagher III
3500 Comanche Blvd Suite B
Albuquerque, NM 87107
johniii@budagherlaw.com
(505) 881-9060
HCS Pub. January 15, 22, 29 2021