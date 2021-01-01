No. D-202-CV-2020-06640
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020-06640
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Mary Ellen Rosebrough
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mary Ellen Rosebrough, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Mary Ellen Rosebrough
Proposed Name Matthew Ginsburg Rosebrough
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 27th day of January 2021, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mary Ellen Rosebrough
Mary Ellen Rosebrough
HCS Pub. January 1, 8, 2021