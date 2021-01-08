No. D-202-CV-2020 06980
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 06980
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Kasey Elizabeth Winters
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Harper Olivia Baca
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kasey Elizabeth Winters, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Harper Olivia Winters
Proposed Name
Harper Olivia Baca
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of FEB 03 2021, at the hour of 2:15 PM,
by calling 1-800-747-5150 and using the access code 4001301#.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Kasey Winters
Kasey Winters
HCS Pub. January 8, 15, 2021