No. D-202-CV-2021-00201
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2021-00201
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
DIANA LAURA GARCIA GRIJALVA
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
AMENDED TELEPHONIC NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Diana Laura Garcia Grijalva, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein they seek to change their name as follows:
a. Current Name: Diana Laura Garcia Grijalva
b. Proposed Name: Daniel Meztli Garcia Grijalva
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Joshua A. Allison, District Judge, on the 9th day of March, 2021 at the hour of 9:30 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
**PLESE CALL 1-800-747-5150 – ACCESS CODE 3334679**
Submitted by:
PEGASUS LEGAL SERVICES FOR CHILDREN
/s/ Mariel G. Willow
Mariel G. Willow
Attorney for Petitioner
505 Marquette Ave NW, Suite 1350
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 244-1101
HCS Pub. January 15, 22, 2021