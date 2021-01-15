No. D-202-CV 2021 00246
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 00246
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Shalom Rangel
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Emily Karina Saucedo
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Shalom Rangel, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name Emily Karina Saucedo
Proposed Name Emily Sandra Martinez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 10th day of February 2021, at the hour of 1:40 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Shalom Rangel
Shalom Rangel
HCS Pub. January 15, 22, 2021