Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, RightSpace Storage – Los Lunas, 801 Emilio Lopez Rd, Los Lunas, NM, 87031, on Thursday the 11th day of February, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com.
Unit J13 Ashley Carr-Rael, 05 Phillip Dr. Los Lunas, NM 87031: Kirby Vacuum, Furniture, Toys, DVDs, Tubs, Christmas Tree, Toys, Kitchen Items.
Unit C28 Kristen Santos, 620 Primrose Ave SW Los Lunas, NM 87031: Tubs, suitcases, clothes, toys, furniture.
Unit D08 Andy A. Garcia, 450 Los Ritos Rd Apt 157 Los Lunas, NM 87031: Bed, furniture, clothes, dishes, TVs, guitar, washer, dryer, art.
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. January 22, 29, 2021