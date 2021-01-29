SALE OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY
NOTICE OF SALE OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY
Notice to persons appearing to be the owners of unclaimed property. The following property, which is in the possession of the Albuquerque Police Department and which is no longer needed for any other public purpose, remains unclaimed and will be sold at a public sale pursuant to Sections 29-1-13, 29-1-14 and 29-1-15 N.M.S.A. 1978 or if a public purpose is identified prior to the date of the sale, application will be made to the District Court ex parte to put the property to that public use, unless identified and claimed by the true owner(s), five (5) days prior to the date of sale:
1. 19000-277, 1997 DODGE PK PURPLE, VIN# 1B7GG23Y3VS154446, New Mexico License, NONE, Purported Owner, BEGAY, MELISSA.
The above-listed property will be sold at a public auction on February 27, 2021, at Manheim, 3411 Broadway Blvd. SE, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, beginning at 10:00 a.m., unless identified and claimed by the true owner(s) five (5) days prior to sale or if a public purpose is identified prior to the date of the sale, application will be made to the District Court ex parte to put the property to that public use. Any person possessing an interest in the above-described property may identify and claim such property by contacting Mr. Andrew S. Coon, Assistant City Attorney, City Attorney’s Office at (505) 768-4500.
If proof of claim is not established to the holder’s satisfaction five (5) days prior to the date of sale, it will be sold and the true owner(s) will be divested of any right to the property and will be estopped from making any claim to the property.
HCS Pub. January 29, February 5, 2021