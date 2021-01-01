Storage Auction
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Yucca Self Storage located at 2260 Hwy 304, Belen, NM 87002 will be selling the following unit to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 1:15 pm January 11, 2021. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.
Unit E13: 5×10: Larry Gonzales, 5700 Donna Alberta Dr. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121 – Furniture, Tire, Misc. Household items.
Unit F32 10×20: Steve Mason, 107 Hansen Ct, Belen, NM 87002 – Tools, Rims, Furniture, Misc. Household items.
HCS Pub. January 1, 8, 2021