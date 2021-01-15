Storage Auction
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Monday January 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.
C-68 Burrows, Courtney ℅ Calix 2438 Parkside Dr Grand Praire TX 75052. TV, Bicycle, Lamp, Boxes, Misc. $ 520.85
C-81 Lynch, Billie 12401 Chico NE ABQ NM 87123. Lots of Misc. $ 565.90
D-92 Hutcheson, Richard ℅ Muniz 200 Figueroa NE Apt 107 ABQ NM 87123. Couch set, HHG’s $ 657.90
D-114 Baca, Candelaria 11100 Gibson SE C-39 ABQ NM 87123. Lots of misc. $ 605.31
G-194 Rodriquez, Genobebo 11016 Mira Vista Pl SE ABQ NM 87123.Furn., Wheelchair, Fans, Small Tool Box, Lots of misc. $ 758.20
H-218 Sutton, Deborah 1038 Jane St NE ABQ NM 87112. Old trunk, TV, Furn., Lots of Misc. $ 747.70
I-230 Tefertiller, Joe 14124 Copper AVE NE #46 ABQ NM 87123. Hand cart, Table/Chairs, Wooden decor ladders, Misc. $ 427.70
I-232 Chavez, Richard 900 Louisana NE #141 ABQ NM 87110. Boxes, Tool Box, Tools, Coffee Table $ 424.90
I-244 Atencio, Roselyn PO Box 81844 ABQ NM 87198. Tools, Boxes, HHGs $ 363.90
I 266 Stillwell, Gudrun 1003 A West Franklin St Evansville IN 47710. Plastic totes, Misc. $ 533.25
I 270 Managers Unit:Paul, Joe 12999 Central Ave NE ABQ 87123. Stroller, Sony Play Station $ 429.90 Duran, Alfred 1201 3rd St NW ABQ NM 87102. Suit case, Small tool box. $ 467.70
I 281 Arkie, Kimberly 168 Capital Square Dr Zia Pueblo NM 87053. Kids bikes, Clothing, TV, Luggage, Misc. $ 467.70
J-284 Bunch, Davy 68 C Church St E Edgewood NM 87015. Bags, Luggages $ 524.15
J 292 Gregerson, Jesse 1011 Valencia Dr SE Apt 25 ABQ NM 87108. Tubs, Luggage, Craft storage cart, Misc. $ 363.90
N 430 Painter, Betty 1528 Garcia NE ABQ NM 87112. Furniture, Refrigerator, File cabinets, Workbench, Lots of Boxes $ 949.40
Q 501 Campos, Kim ℅ Donaldson 8312 Vista Clara Ln SW ABQ NM 87121. Furn., Lots of misc. $ 1049.40
Any of the above storage lockers may be withdrawn at any time without prior notice.
H. Martinez, mgr
HCS Pub. January 15, 22, 2021