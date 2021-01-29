Storage Auction
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] Grizzly Self Storage, LLC, located at 4200 Bogan Ave NE; Albuquerque, NM 87109 will be selling the following unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. A Public Sale will be held with bidding conducted at Lockerfox.com on February 15, 2021 at 10:00 am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder CASH ONLY, pay and pick up at the above listed facility:
Unit 308 CORDOVA 506 Irene Ave Moriarty, NM 87035: Household, tools, misc boxes, furniture
Unit 755 JOHNSON 725-17 Tramway Vista Dr NE Albuquerque, NM 87122: Misc boxes, tools, furniture
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] Grizzly Self Storage, LLC, located at 5450 Pino Ave NE; Albuquerque, NM 87109 will be selling the following unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. A Public Sale will be held with bidding conducted at Lockerfox.com on February 15, 2021 at 10:00 am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder CASH ONLY, pay and pick up at the above listed facility:
Unit N34 LOPEZ 6525 Ruth Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87109: Tools
Unit M36 MILLER 7125 San Francisco RD NE Albuquerque, NM 87109: Misc equipment
HCS Pub. January 29, February 5, 2021