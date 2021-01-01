Storage Sale
Abandoned storage unit at ABQSelfstorage 9501 Lomas NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112 for unit 98 Brandon Dixon, 8201 Marquette NE #8, Albuquerque, NM 871208.Consists of tennis equipment, text books, clothing, bedding, pots, pans, new 32” TV.
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Los Lunas Self Storage located at 3509 Main St. Los Lunas, NM 87031 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 11am January 11, 2021. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.
Unit D25 5×10: Cindy. Walker, 3470 Main St Los Lunas, NM 87031 – Furniture, Household Items.
Unit C1W 10×5: Ryan Goodluck, PO Box 812, Belen, NM 87002 – Tools, Household items,
Unit B17W 10×10: Jim Knopp, 9150 McMahan Blvd.NW, Albuquerque , NM 87110 – Furniture, Household items.
