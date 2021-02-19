D-202-CV-2021-00237
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
D-202-CV-2021-00237
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
EUGENIO MENDOZA
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Eugenio Mendoza, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
EUGENIO MENDOZA
Proposed Name
ALEJANDRO HERNANDEZ
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Nancy J. Franchini, District Judge, on the 23rd day of March 2021, at the hour of 1:30 p.m.,by calling 1-800-747-5150 and using access code 4001301#
Respectfully submitted,
/s/
Eugenio Mendoza
HCS Pub. February 19, 26, 2021