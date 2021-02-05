No. CV 2021 00681
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 00681
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Laura Clark
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Laura Clark, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Laura Clark
Proposed Name Laura Bechtel
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 9th day of March 2021, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
*Please call: 1-800-747-5150 – Access Code 3334679*
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Laura Clark
Laura Clark
HCS Pub. February 5, 12, 2021