No. CV 2021 00826
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Joel Alden Fagerstrom
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Joel Alden Fagerstrom, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Joel Alden Fagerstrom
Proposed Name
Joel Fagerstrom Briar
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 24th day of March 2021, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Joel Fagerstrom
Joel Fagerstrom
HCS Pub. February 12, 19, 2021