No. CV 2021 00828
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 00828
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Susannah Ruth Davenport
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Susannah Ruth Davenport, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Susannah Ruth Davenport
Proposed Name
Susannah Davenport Briar
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 26 day of March 2021, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Susannah Davenport
Susannah Davenport
HCS Pub. February 12, 19, 2021