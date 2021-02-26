No. D-202-CV-2020-6757
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020-6757
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Barbara Pargas
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Barbara Pargas, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Barbara Pargas
Proposed Name
Barbara Anna Baca
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of MAR 25 2021, at the hour of 1:30 PM,
by calling 1-800-747-5150 and using access code 4001301.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Barbara Pargas
Barbara Pargas
HCS Pub. February 26, March 5, 2021