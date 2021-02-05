No. D-202-CV-2021 000540
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2021 000540
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jeremy Antonio Atencio
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jeremy Antonio Atencio, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jeremy Antonio Atencio
Proposed Name Guy Atencio
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the day of MAR 09 2021, at the hour of 9:30 am,
Telephonic-See Attached
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jeremy Antonio Atencio
Jeremy Antonio Atencio
HCS Pub. February 5, 12, 2021