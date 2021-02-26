No. D-202-CV 2021 01102
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Leslie Y. Miramontes
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Paola Sophia Estrada
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Leslie Y. Miramontes, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Paola Sophia Estrada
Proposed Name
Sophia Paola Estrada
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 6th day of April 2021, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
*Please call: 1 800-747-5150 – Access Code 3334679*
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Leslie Y. Miramontes
Leslie Y. Miramontes
