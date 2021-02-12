NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held via competitive bidding at Route 66 Self Storage, 9500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque NM 87121 on March 1st, 2021 at 6:00 PM. More info at https://storageauctions.net/f/fxQ.
AUCTION: Online bidding available for storage unit Unit 304: Estevan S. Garza: 3000 Rio Maule Dr. SW Albuquerque, NM 87121: household. Purchases must be made with Money order only and paid for at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
AUCTION: Online bidding available for storage unit Unit 314: Trinette D. Bridges: 1521 Indians School Rd NE Apt D2003 Albuquerque, NM 87102: household.
HCS Pub. February 12, 19, 2021