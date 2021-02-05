Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
In accordance with and pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9), Ladera Self Storage located at 2100 Ladera Dr. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120, will be selling the contents within the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Personal property described and belonging to the following individuals will be advertised for bidding:
10×10 Unit (# 220) – Jovan McCartney, 320 Luis Sanchez Pl. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87120. Hookas, Fans, Game, Motorcycle Helmet, Misc.
10×10 Unit (#120) – Cynthia Embree, 7825 Ranchwood Dr. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120. Furniture, Appliances, Artwork, Household Goods, Clothing, Misc.
10×10 Unit (# 205) – Cynthia Embree, 7825 Ranchwood Dr. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120. Furniture, Appliances, Mattresses, Shelving, Household Goods, Clothing, Misc.
10×10 Unit (#626) – Rosemary Romero, 936 Molten Pl. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87120. Cabinetry Supplies and Components, Misc.
The auction will be available at www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. February 5, 12, 2021