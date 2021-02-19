Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 11th day of March, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Coors Blvd, 2559 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87120
Unit L41 GARINO, TERRY 218 SHARON DR NE ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123 furniture, clothing, household goods, toys, scooter, ladders, yard tools,
Unit S33 GARINO, TERRY 218 SHARON DR NE ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123 antique furniture, piano, beds, paintings, refrigerator,
Unit G16 Scott, Stuart 6045 Landry Ave Albuquerque, NM 87120 wash and dryer, bike, table, boxes, household items,
Unit Q25 Bumkens, Bruce p.o.box 5233 Bernalillo, NM 87004 chairs, end tables, matterss, box, bags,
Unit J05 Muller, April 3319 Hoyle Rd NE Albuquerque, NM 87110 Mattres, boxes, Furniture, shoe boxes,
Unit G18 HERRERA, FELICIA 607 59TH ST NW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87105 Gym equipment, Bins, Boxes, TV, Household Goods
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. February 19, 26, 2021