Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 11th day of March, 2021 at 9:00 AM.
Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. Right Space Storage – Bernalillo, 255 S Hill Rd, Bernalillo, NM, 87004
Unit 242 Herrera, Noah 1304 Dallas St NE Apt 17 Albuquerque, NM 87110 Boxes, mattress box springs, electric heater, car seats, bins, books, tables, lamp, garden tools, couches, vacuum, tube tv, clothes,
Unit B46 Mayhew, Eliga 623 Highway 165 Placitas, NM 87043 Art, audio equipment, Auto parts, Books, Boxes, BBQ grill, Bed frame, Lamps, Table, Tires, Toys, TV
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. February 26, March 5, 2021