PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On April 14, 2021 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same 1973 Dodge Executive Motorhome Vin R59CA3S145723. No license plate. Last known registered owner is Unknown. In the amount of $1639.68. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.
HCS Pub. February 5, 12, 2021