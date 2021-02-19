PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On April 06, 2021 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same 2019 Nissan Sentra VIN 3N1AB7AP1KY304033. NM license plate PTZ216. Last known registered owner is Carolyn Virginia Patten or Christy D Ford of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $1585.00. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.
HCS Pub. February 19, 26, 2021