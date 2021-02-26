Storage Auction
Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Juan Tabo, 1733 juan tabo blvd Albuquerque, NM 87112 online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting February 18th 2021 at 5 P.M., ending March 10 2021 at 5 P.M
AUCTION: unit #61W: Cayaditto Lamond, 630 Alcazar St. Se apt. #3 Albuquerque NM 87108: Camping gear, tables, boxes, clothes
AUCTION: unit #95W: George Carter, 344 Grove St. se apt.#5 Albuquerque, NM 87108 furniture, tires, tv, bikes, mattress’s
AUCTION: unit #1: Karen/Kristen Mc Dougall, 112 Becky Dr. Wichita fall, TX 76306: mattress’s, boxes, furniture, household items.
AUCTION: unit #87W: Karen/Kristen Mc Dougall, 112 Becky Dr. Wichita Falls, TX 76306: mattress’s, boxes, furniture, household items
AUCTION: unit #88W: Karen/Kristen Mc Dougall, 112 Becky Dr. Wichita Falls, TX 76306. Mattress’s, boxes, household items, furniture
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. February 26, March 5, 2021