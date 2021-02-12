Storage Sale
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] ABQ North Storage, 5124 2nd Street NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107will be selling the following unit to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Unit L02, Anthony Powell, 301 San Juan De Rio Dr. SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124. A Public Sale will be held with bidding conducted at Lockerfox.com on March 2, 2021 at 1:00 P.M.. Property contained in the unit will be sold to the highest bidder CASH ONLY, pay and pick up at the above listed facility. Contents: Lamps, File cabinet, Chest of drawers, Children’s items, Misc.
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. February 12, 19, 2021
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Southwest Self- Storage, LLC located at 700 98th Street SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121, will be selling the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10:00 a.m. February 22, 2021. The Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY. Additional Refundable Cleaning Deposit of $50.00/unit required. Bring your own lock or we have them to purchase. Social Distancing and Mask Required.
5×10 UNIT (A039) Marie Palmer, 10215 Del Mastro Ct SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Key board piano, clothing, kids toys
5×10 UNIT (A059) Joshia Tucker, 1990 Panda Rey Dr SW, Los Lunas, NM 87031. Partition, folding table, fan, misc. household items, boxes.
5×5 UNIT (F580) Lucinda A Blake, 10200 Central Ave SW, Trl 19, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Boxes, household goods, shelving, clothes, baskets.
HCS Pub. February 12, 19, 2021