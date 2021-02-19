Storage Sale
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, RightSpace Storage – Eubank Blvd, 4801 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87111, on Thursday the 11th day of March, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com.
Unit 27024 Ryan, Frances 1601 Pennsylvania Apt C2 Albuquerque, NM 87110: hutch, printer, lamp, boxes.
Unit 60075 Lucero, Amalia Lopez 1121 Iron Ave SW Albuquerque, NM 87102: kids electric car, kids bikes, misc furniture.
Unit 16013 Brandt, Devan L. 4119 Mescalero Rd Albuquerque, NM 87111: Washer, dryer, misc furniture, outdoor heater lamp, boxes, clothing, household goods.
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. February 19, 26, 2021