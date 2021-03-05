No. CV 2021 001329
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 001329
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
JANET KATHLEEN LYLES
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Janet Kathleen Lyles, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Janet Kathleen Lyles
Proposed Name
Pej Raucilian Lyles
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of APR 20 2021, at the hour of 1:45 PM
by calling 1-800-747-5150 and use the access code 4001301
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Janet Kathleen Lyles
Janet Kathleen Lyles
HCS Pub. March 5, 12, 2021