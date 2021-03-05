No. CV 2021 001348
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 001348
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
ERICA JANENE MOORE
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that ERICA JANENE MOORE, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
ERICA JANENE MOORE
Proposed Name
ERICA JANENE SENA
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on 31st the day of March 2021, at the hour of 1:45 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Erica Janene Moore
ERICA JANENE MOORE
HCS Pub. March 5, 12, 2021