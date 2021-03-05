No. CV 2021 01285
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 01285
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Michael Paul Strizich
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Avala Ashley Muniz
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Michael Paul Strizich, Resident of the City of Sandia Park, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Avala Ashley Muniz
Proposed Name
Avala Ashley Strizich
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 27 day of April 2021, at the hour of 1:20
1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Michael Paul Strizich
Michael Paul Strizich
HCS Pub. March 5, 12, 2021