No. CV 2021 01327
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 01327
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Chere Nicole Bronco
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Chere Nicole Bronco, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Chere Nicole Bronco
Proposed Name
Chere Nicole Topcic
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 27 day of April 2021, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Chere Nicole Bronco
Chere Nicole Bronco
HCS Pub. March 5, 12, 2021