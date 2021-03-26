No. CV 2021 01867
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 01867
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Silvia Fidelina Jaramillo
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Silvia Fidelina Jaramillo, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Silvia Fidelina Jaramillo
Proposed Name
Sylvia Fedelina Jaramillo
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 29th day of April 2021, at the hour of 10:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Silvia Fidelina Jaramillo
Silvia Fidelina Jaramillo
HCS Pub. March 26, April 2, 2021