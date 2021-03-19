No. D-1329-CV-2021-393
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF SANDOVAL
13TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-1329-CV-2021-393
IN THE MATTER OF A PETITION
FOR NAME CHANGE AND/OR BIRTH DATE CORRECTION FOR
Christopher Michael Benavidez, Petitioner
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF NAME AND/OR BIRTHDATE CORRECTION
TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with provision of NMSA 1978 Sections 40-8-1 through 40-8-3 the above captioned Petitioner will apply to the Honorable James A. Noel, District Judge of the 13th Judicial District, SANDOVAL County, New Mexico, at 8:30 a.m. on the 28th day of April 2021 for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME AND/OR BIRTHDATE CORRECTION from:
Christopher Michael Benavidez to Christopher Wayne Trujillo
AUDREY GARCIA, Court Manager
By: JACQUELINE GALLEGOS RIVERA, Judicial Specialist
Submitted by:
/s/ Christopher Benavidez
Christopher Benavidez
HCS Pub. March 19, 26, 2021