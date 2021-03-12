No. D-202-CV-2020-06749
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020-06749
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Andrew James Godinez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Andrew James Godinez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Andrew James Godinez
Proposed Name
AJ Boo York Wagner
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 6th day of April 2021, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
* Please call : 1-800-747-5150 – Access Code 3334679*
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Andrew James Godinez
Andrew James Godinez
HCS Pub. March 12, 19, 2021