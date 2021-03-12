No. D-202-CV-2021 001386
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2021 001386
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Thu Minh Thi Nguyen
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Thu Minh Thi Nguyen, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Thu Minh Thi Nguyen
Proposed Name
Hannah Thi Minh Nguyen
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 14th day of April, 2021, at the hour of 9:10 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Thu Minh Thi Nguyen
Thu Minh Thi Nguyen
HCS Pub. March 12, 19, 2021