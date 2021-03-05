No. D-202-CV-2021-01346
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2021-01346
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
ERIN JANE “PETERSON BURTCH”
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that ERIN JANE “PETERSON BURTCH”, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name ERIN JANE “PETERSON BURTCH”
Proposed Name ERIN “JANE PETERSON” BURTCH
This Petition will be heard before the HONORABLE VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 7th day of APRIL 2021, at the hour of 11:15 A.M., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. The hearing will be held telephonic.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Erin Jane “Peterson Burtch”
Erin Jane “Peterson Burtch”
HCS Pub. March 5, 12, 2021