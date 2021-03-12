No. D-202-CV-2021-01350
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2021-01350
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
GILBERT ARCHIBEQUE,
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
TELEPHONIC
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that GILBERT ARCHIBEQUE, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name as follows:
Current Name
Gilbert Archibeque
Proposed Name
Gilbert Archiveque
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Joshua A. Allison, District Judge, on the 4th day of May, 2021 at the hour of 9:30 a.m. at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico in Room 616.
**Please call 1-800-747-5150-Access Code 3334679**
Respectfully Submitted:
SENIOR CITIZENS’ LAW OFFICE
By: /s/Michael McGuire, electronic signature
Michael McGuire
Attorney for Petitioner
4317 Lead Ave. SE, Ste. A
Albuquerque, NM 87108
PH: (505) 265-2300
HCS Pub. March 12, 19, 2021