No. D-202-CV-2021-01384
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2021-01384
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
LAURA ELIZABETH TRIPCONY
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that LAURA ELIZABETH TRIPCONY, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
LAURA ELIZABETH TRIPCONY
Proposed Name
LAURA ELIZABETH HEARRON
This Petition will be heard before the HONORABLE VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 7th day of APRIL 2021, at the hour of 11:15 A.M., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. The hearing will be held telephonic.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Laura Elizabeth Tripcony
Laura Elizabeth Tripcony
HCS Pub. March 5, 12, 2021