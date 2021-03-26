No. D-202-CV 2021 01638
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 01638
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Gabriel Zane Guerrero
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Gabriel Zane Guerrero, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Gabriel Zane Guerrero
Proposed Name
Gabrielle Zoe Guerrero
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 26th day of April 2021, at the hour of 2:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Gabriel Zane Guerrero
Gabriel Zane Guerrero
HCS Pub. March 26, April 2, 2021