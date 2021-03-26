No. D-202-CV 2021 01733
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 01733
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Madison Lee Vilela
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Madison Lee Vilela, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Madison Lee Vilela
Proposed Name
Kai James Vilela
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 14th day of April 2021, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Madison Lee Vilela
Madison Lee Vilela
HCS Pub. March 26, April 2, 2021