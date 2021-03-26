No. D-202-CV 2021 01850
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 01850
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Monica Vivian Claire Moya-Buszek
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Monica Vivian Claire Moya-Buszek, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Monica Vivian Claire Moya-Buszek
Proposed Name
Monica Vivian Claire Moya
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 14th day of April 2021, at the hour of 1:40 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Monica V. Moya-Buszek
Monica Vivian Claire Moya-Buszek
HCS Pub. March 26, April 2, 2021