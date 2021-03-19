Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 8th day of April, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpaceStorage – Coors Blvd, 2559 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87120
Unit E45 Mckenney, Chelsea 3512 Georgia st NE Albuquerque, NM 87112 tent, vacuum, boxes, clothing,,
Unit O99 Sanchez, Nicholas 632 57th Street Albuquerque, NM 87105 boxes, wall art,
Unit F17 Lopez, Michelle 1600 McDonald RD NW Albuquerque, MM 87107 books, Boxes, Furniture, Ladder, light, paintings, printer, tv,
Unit K51 Gallegos, Ted 9709 CERRO LARGO PL NW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87114 boxes, electronics, mattress, tv, vacuum,
Unit P02 ONSUREZ, RICHARD E. 7609 CLEGHORN CRT Albuquerque, NM 87120 Kitchen items, furniture, armoire, cabinets, speakers, miscellaneous tools, wall art, baby high chair, pop up tent, dishwasher, dog crate, suitcases, clothes,
Unit O71 Herrera, Angel 22 Fermin rd Albuquerque, NM 87123 boxes, tools, bins, clothing, electronics, house hold items,
Unit J64 Chavez, Donna 1703 Lomas Blvd Albuquerque, NM 87104 Mattress, Bike, box
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. March 19, 26, 2021