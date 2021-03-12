PUBLIC SALE
On April 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same 1969 Buick Rivera VIN 494879H949536. No license plate. Last known registered owner is Charles E Thomas of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $1375.92. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.
HCS Pub. March 12, 19, 2021