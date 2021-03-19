Storage Auction
Pursuant to the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Law H.B. #273, July 1, 1987, U-Stor-It (Snowbank East Self Storage, LLC) at 10101 Snowheights Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112, will on April 9, 2021, sell at Public Sale to the highest bidder, or otherwise dispose of the complete contents of the storage units listed below. Time of sale will be 10:00 am. U-Stor-It reserves the right to specify minimum bid or refuse bids on any units. The purchaser is to remove everything from the premises within 24 hours from the time of the sale. Any of the units listed may be withdrawn from the sale up to the sale time. Payment is to be cash only. Unit #, name, last known address and a brief description is listed below.
Archuleta, Manuel
C63
1025 Chelwood Pk. Blvd. NE, #115
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Cabinet, Table, Misc. Bags, Boxes and Items.
Blythe, Douglas
B52
10405 Prospect Ave. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Chair, Table Glass, Recliner, Violin, Microwave, Cabinet
Browne, Jhett
D298
3272 Renaissance Dr.
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
Bike, Couch, Dryer, Bed, Misc. Bags and Items.
Burk, Phillip
E400
79 Swissvale Rd.
Salida, CO 81201
Chair, Mirror, Desk, Books, Misc. Boxes and Items.
Cheama, Aaron Alan
A9
333 Wisconsin St. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Washer/Dryer, Vacuum, Treadmill, Bead Frame, Misc. Tubs and Items.
Craig, James
B45
6020 Pyrenees, Ct. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
Pictures, Lamp, Misc. Boxes and Items.
Herrera, Javon
B87
10200 Chapala Pl. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
China Cabinet, Luggage, Misc. Bags and Items.
Joe, Emma
C97
10052 Menaul Blvd. NE, #C22
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Bins, Boxes, and Bags of Clothes
Juarez, Lionel
B73
10056 Menaul Blvd. NE, #C-9
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Tables, Tools, Toys, Crates, Yard Tools, Misc. Boxes and Items.
McNeal, William
G54
5300 Eubank Blvd. NE, #13-E
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Pictures, Walkers, Refrigerator, Records, Misc. Boxes and Items.
Padilla, Louie
B24
427 Wisconsin St. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Weights, Wheel Chair, Chairs, Tables, Misc. Boxes and Items.
Stubbs, Wesley
B44
10301 Norman NE
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Band Saw, Table Saw, Misc. Tools, Boxes, and Items.
HCS Pub. March 19, 26, April 2, 2021