Storage Auction
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] Grizzly Self Storage, LLC, located at 5450 Pino Ave NE; Albuquerque, NM 87109 will be selling the following unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. A Public Sale will be held with bidding conducted at Lockerfox.com on April 5, 2021 at 10:00 am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder CASH ONLY, pay and pick up at the above listed facility:
Unit A18: Arvizo 7629 Edith Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87113 Misc. household, bags and boxes
Unit B20: Vigil 6904 San Francisco Rd NE Albuquerque, NM 87109 Dishwasher, jack stands
HCS Pub. March 19, 26, 2021