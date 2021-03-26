Storage Auction
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Monday April 5th, 2021 at 2:00 PM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.
I-260 Parrott, Michael 12505 Charla Ct SE ABQ NM 87123 Mini Fridge., Kids toys, Lots of Misc. $601.40
J-343 Managers Unit Lopez, Rosemary 12720 Central NE # 1015 ABQ NM 87123 $ 424.96 Marin, Claudia 242 Rhode Island St NE Apt A $ 413.90 American Audio DJ/ PSX CD scratcher and Pro Scratcher 2, 16” Pervey Speaker w/ stand, Aggressor Light, Vertigo Tri Light w/ stand, Small Tool Box, Microwave, Bike frame
R-540 Strain, Charles 1508 Maxine St NE ABQ NM 87112 Bedroom Set, Furn., Misc. $ 912.96
R-541 Mendoza, Lurdes 435 Virginia NE ABQ NM 87108 Furn., Washer/Dryer, Lots of Misc. $ 1067.46
Any of the above storage lockers may be withdrawn at any time without prior notice.
H. Martinez, mgr
HCS Pub. March 26, April 2, 2021