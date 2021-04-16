No. CV 2021 002001
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 002001
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Angela Crystal Dawn
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Angela Crystal Dawn, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Angela Crystal Dawn
Proposed Name
Ayzia Crystal Dawn Zenski
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 3rd day of June 2021, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Angela Crystal Dawn
HCS Pub. April 16, 23, 2021